Henry Winkler Recalls How He Used His 'The Fonz' Voice To Get Through A Packed Crowd

Henry Winkler has had an incredible career in Hollywood, and he's looking back on it all in his new memoir "Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond," which is out now. The actor joined Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about the book, his longtime friendship with Sylvester Stallone and what it was like moving to his next chapter after "Happy Days." Henry also shared the funny story of a time where he channeled the voice of his character Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in order to get through a packed crowd! Plus, he reacted to some warm words from his pal Adam Sandler.

View comments