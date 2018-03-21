    Henry Cavill shares hilarious video mourning moustache

    By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent
    Henry joked that he has trouble recognising himself now he has shaved.

    Henry Cavill has made a hilarious tribute video mourning the loss of his moustache.

    The Superman actor had grown his facial hair for a role and had previously said how much he loved his ‘tache.

    But Cavill has now posted a clip on Instagram showing he is clean-shaven once again, with the hashtag “#ShavedButNotForgotten”.

    The video opens with the robe-clad star standing in a bathroom staring sadly into the mirror as he examines his hairless jaw.

    He told his five million followers on the site: “Oh, hello. Don’t be alarmed: It’s me, Henry Cavill, sometimes superhero and former secret agent.

    “But now, I am completely clean-shaven.

    “I know, it’s hard to recognise me without KingStache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognising myself.

    “It’s hard for me to admit: This is not CGI. He’s really gone.

    I can tell you this, though: I will remember him, always.”

    Images of Cavill with his facial hair then roll across the screen, while Sarah McLachlan’s song I Will Remember You plays in the background.

    The star’s followers were in stitches at the comical post.

    “ha ha I love it! Thank you for making me smile!” posted one fan, while another quipped: “You had me at ‘hello’…”