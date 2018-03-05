    Henry Cavill shares funny response after death error

    By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent
    A post on Instagram said the Superman actor passed away on March 3.

    Henry Cavill has given a hilarious response to a false internet rumour that he had died.

    Showing his sense of humour, the star posted a picture of himself looking puzzled on Instagram, alongside a screen shot of the web page.

    “When you learn that you died 2 days ago….” he wrote.

    Cavill’s post triggered a raft of funny responses from fans, with many joking: “RIP Superman.”

    “The Supes can’t die,” pointed out another fan, while one joked: “At least you make a good looking ghost.”