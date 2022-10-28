Henry Cavill makes red carpet debut with girlfriend and Millie Bobby Brown cozies up to Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere. See all the photos.

Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, Abbie Hern, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Hannah Dodd, Harry Bradbeer and Susan Wokoma at the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" on Thursday. Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

The premiere of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" took place on Thursday in New York.

The sequel sees Milly Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return as the famous Holmes siblings.

Both actors proudly showed off their other halves on the red carpet. See all the photos here.

Brown wore a bejeweled bubblegum pink dress for the occasion. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso posed together on the red carpet for the first time.

Cavill and Viscuso, a Hollywood executive, have been dating since early 2021, but have kept their relationship on the down-low. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Brown also brought her other half, Jake Bongiovi, who she has been dating for just over a year.

Bongiovi and Brown cozied up together on the red carpet. Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Brown's father, Robert Brown, and older sister, Paige Brown, also attended the glitzy event.

Millie Bobby Brown with her father Robert (left) and sister Paige (right) on the red carpet. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Cavill and Brown played up their characters' sibling rivalry on the red carpet when asked to pose together.

The two play Sherlock and Enola Holmes in the Netflix franchise. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who makes her debut as Ms. Troy in the sequel, walked the red carpet in a black suit and eyecatching shirt.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster attends the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Edith actor Susan Wokoma also appeared in a stunning gold mini dress.

Susan Wokoma has reprised her role as Edith in the sequel. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Serranna Su-Ling Bliss, one of the new additions to the franchise, also made an appearance.

Serranna Su-Ling Bliss plays one of Enola's new friends in the film. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Abbie Hern has also joined the cast, and alongside Bliss, plays one of the "matchstick rebels."

The British actor wore a corset-style top and nude skirt to the premiere. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Bridgerton" actor Hannah Dodd, another new cast member, wore a black dress with cut-out detailing.

The actor's role in the film has not yet been revealed. Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

The event was also attended by a number of celebrities, including Mariah Carey and her children.

Carey's children, Monroe and Moroccan, are huge fans of the first film. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Cavill was among the stars who stopped to take selfies with fans who had come out for the event.

Cavill has reprised his role as Enola's older brother, Sherlock, in the film. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"Enola Holmes 2" features even more female stars than the first movie.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Abbie Hern, Millie Bobby Brown, Susan Wokoma, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, and Hannah Dodd together at the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

