'Hellraiser' actor Doug Bradley, aka Pinhead, delivers scares in Michigan-made horror film

What’s it like to be an icon of scary movies? “Hellraiser” star Doug Bradley, winner of the 2023 lifetime achievement award at the New York City Horror Film Festival, needs to mull over that one.

“It’s strange. It’s not how I perceive myself. But I understand the mark that ‘Hellraiser’ has made on horror movies and my own performance within that,” says the 69-year-old actor, who joins past recipients like directors Wes Craven (“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream”) and George Romero (“Night of the Living Dead”) and actors like Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) and Tony Todd (the title character in “Candyman”).

The man best known for playing Pinhead, an extra-dimensional, demonic Cenobite creature sprung from the imagination of horrormeister Clive Barker, is modest and engaging and, pun intended, not at all prickly about the honor.

Doug Bradley, aka Pinhead, from the "Hellraiser" movies at Motor City Nightmares event in 2013.

“Although the curmudgeon in me tends to feel that it would have been more accurate to call it a lifetime underachievement award, to be acknowledged like that by your peers ... it’s very humbling. But I’m also proud of it,” says the native of Liverpool, England, who now lives near Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, Bradley will be walking the red carpet and answering questions in metro Detroit before a screening of the Michigan-made horror flick “Thorns” at the Emagine Royal Oak.

Written and directed by Doug Schulze, the co-founder of Troy’s Motion Picture Institute, the new movie has been shown at the Fright Fest event in London and was the closing night movie at the New York City Horror Film Festival. In it, a former priest is assigned to explore a signal from deep space that's sent to a remote observatory and just happens to summon a fearsome thorned monster to Earth through a portal.

Bradley plays an archbishop who’s a mentor to the ex-priest.

Doug Bradley, who played the iconic Pinhead in "Hellraiser," in a scene from the Michigan-made horror film "Thorns." Bradley plays Archbishop Jenkins in a movie that Michigan filmmaker Doug Schulze calls "an homage to 80's era monster movies."

Schulze describes “Thorns” in a news release as “an homage to ‘80s-era monster movies, from our use of practical effects to a synth-fueled music score and lots of Easter eggs.” It’s a period of filmmaking that Bradley says he is delighted to have experienced.

“By the time we were doing ‘Hellraiser III,’ computer-generated stuff, morphing, was the big buzz thing,” he says, because of the dazzling computer-generated effects in 1991’s “Ternimator 2.” “With ‘Hellraiser,’ everything is actual handmade, real time, one of a kind, one-off, never to be repeated, in terms of the effects created in the movie. And Doug (Schulze) has certainly gone down that road.”

As a student at Liverpool’s Quarry Bank High School, Bradley experienced what he calls “the day that changed my life.” It was when he was cast in a play and met Clive Barker, who would later become a major horror and fantasy author and the filmmaker behind “Hellraiser.”

Bradley says Barker had the lead role in the play, as he always did. “He was already, at high school, writing, starring in, directing and hand-drawing his own posters for his own plays ... with titles like ‘Voodoo’ and ‘Inferno,’” he says with a laugh. Quarry Bank was the same school where another highly creative student, John Lennon, found a creative outlet by forming a skiffle band called the Quarrymen a few years before the creation of the Beatles.

Bradley spent the 1970s working with Barker and a group of friends in theater in Liverpool and London. In the late ‘70s, they formed the avant-garde troupe the Dog Company, which staged works by Barker. “That was my theater school, really, that decade,” he says.

Bradley was chatting with Barker at a party in the mid-1980s when another life-altering moment happened. “Clive said to me, ‘I’m thinking of putting together a low-budget, independent British horror film, and I think there may be a part in there for you.’ That was the first moment Pinhead wandered into my life. I didn’t know any more details than that at that point. I think I said: ‘Oh, great! Cool!’ And we moved on to talk about something else.”

A year later, Bradley was in front of the cameras for 1987’s “Hellraiser,” an adaptation of Barker’s novella “The Hellbound Heart.” The film follows the gruesome mayhem that results when a man opens a puzzle box that unleashes the terrifying Cenobites on the world. Bradley’s character was identified only as Lead Cenobite. The name "Pinhead" came from the makeup artists, who gave nicknames to the Cenobites “so that they could talk to each other about the characters in easy shorthand,” he explains.

Bradley has accepted the nickname, which was adopted by fans worldwide. “Strictly speaking, as far as I’m concerned, he doesn’t have a name. Certainly in his own head, he doesn’t have a name,” he says, joking that it’s a good thing he isn’t the sort of Method actor who insists on staying in character at all times. “I’m perfectly happy to be called Doug on set. … But if I was taking that approach — ’Can we have Pinhead on set?' — there would have been silence and I wouldn’t have moved.”

The process of becoming Pinhead took about five or six hours at first, then about three or four as it was perfected, according to Bradley. ”I was very excited by it. I wasn’t put off by it or daunted by it. I was really looking forward to it. I loved the idea of being able to achieve that complete transformation into something and somebody that does not exist and is literally not me,” he says, adding that he wore masks often in his stage work with Barker. “I’ve called it the commute. You may not like doing it, but if you want to go to work, you don’t have a choice.”

One of the hardest parts of the role was having to remain in full makeup until the end of the day, which meant spending all of his downtime between shots as Pinhead. “It puts you in very strange head spaces. ... I wasn’t good at being around other people. People don’t react to me. They react to the makeup,” says Bradley, who later found out that Robert Englund felt the same sense of isolation while playing Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

“He said: ‘I became a nomad. I wandered around and wandered and wandered and wandered (the set).' He told me that. I laughed and said: ‘Oh Jesus, I did exactly the same thing. Round and round the soundstage. He said: ‘Yep, endlessly.’ Couldn’t rest, couldn’t settle.’”

Bradley spent most of his time on “Thorns” filming on sets at Troy’s Motion Picture Institute. He didn’t join the cast and crew during filming in the Upper Peninsula. He says he has been to Detroit and its suburbs many times for fan events like Astronomicon, but those visits are mostly confined to going from the hotel to the gathering and back again.

“I’ve never really seen that much of Detroit itself. I’m always annoyed with myself because growing up as a teenager in the ‘60s, I was a big fan of Tamla Motown and yet I’ve never been to visit Hitsville, U.S.A., and I should put that right on a visit soon,” he says.

Bradley appeared in seven “Hellraiser” sequels and has been in numerous other horror films. He provided the voice of a Sith emperor in two “Star Wars”-themed video games, has narrated many audiobooks and recently guested on the CW’s “Gotham Knights” and appeared in the 2023 film “The Exorcists.” He’s also the author of the 1996 book “Sacred Monsters: Behind the Mask of the Horror Actor.”

When asked whether it’s more fun to fight monsters or be the monster as an actor, Bradley grows thoughtful. His hero as a horror actor is Peter Cushing, who was so brilliant in the Hammer horror films as both the ominous Victor Frankenstein (“In all the sequels he was in, he gets colder and darker and more and more amoral as the series goes on”) and the heroic Van Helsing to Christopher Lee’s Dracula.

Noting that “Thorn” is much more complicated than “a straightforward, black hat, white hat, the church-against-demons kind of story,” Bradley sounds comfortable with complexity. But the man who is Pinhead is gracious enough to give a straight answer.

“Ultimately, if I had to say, the devil has the best tunes, hasn’t he?,” says Bradley. “It would tend to be (being) the monster, I think.”

'Thorns'

North American premiere

7 p.m. Sat.

Emagine Royal Oak

200 N. Main St., Royal Oak

There will be a red carpet arrival and a question-answer prior to the screening with “Hellraiser” star Doug Bradley, filmmaker Doug Schulze and editor and co-producer Julie Schulze. Tickets are $11.25 ($14.25 for cuddle seats) and available at the Emagine Entertainment website

