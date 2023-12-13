Tired and ready to leave his profession behind, Loreno (Louis Mandylor – Rambo, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), an assassin, lends help to an old friend, Cetan (Vithaya Pansringarm – Only God Forgives, Thirteen Lives), and takes on one last job in Thailand seeking out a local kingpin, Tar (Panya Yimmumphai – A Prayer Before Dawn). A lapse in judgment violently launches the entire assignment out of control, crossing paths with an old colleague expat, Paul (Van Quattro – Fight Club).

