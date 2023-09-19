Hellenic Film Society to Present New York Greek Film Expo 2023

The annual New York Greek Film Expo has been set for Village East Cinema in Manhattan and the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, N.J. on October 5-15.

The event will screen the latest Greek films, along with a retrospective of the films of acclaimed director, screenwriter and actor Renos Haralambidis, which will be shown at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMi).

Haralambidis will be in attendance throughout the festival, along with many of the filmmakers whose films are being presented. Filmmaker Q&A’s will follow the screenings.

Film historians Andrew Horton (University of Oklahoma) and Foster Hirsch (Brooklyn College), along with David Schwartz, founder of Cinema Projects and former MoMI chief curator, will conduct interviews with Haralambidis following each of his screenings.

Four of the filmmaker’s movies will be shown at the fest: “Four Black Suits” (2010), “No Budget Story” 1997), “The Heart Of The Beast” (2005) and “Cheap Smokes” (2000).

Other film screening at the fest include “DODO,” “Dignity,” “Broadway” (pictured above), “Iman” and “Black Stone.”

“The New York Greek Film Expo will be showcasing the best of the current Greek film season,” says Jimmy DeMetro, Hellenic Film Society president. “And we are pleased to offer a retrospective of the works of Renos Haralambidis, as we give New Yorkers an opportunity to reassess the work of this important Greek filmmaker.”

A panel discussion on the state of Greek cinema moderated by Nicholas Alexiou, Professor of Sociology, Queens College, CUNY, will be held at the Greek Consulate in New York on October 11.

“The Hellenic Film Society is proud to present the works of Renos Haralambidis,” says George Stephanopoulos, curator of the retrospective and HFS board member. “This retrospective pays tribute to one of Greece’s true auteur directors whose life’s work is his art, encompassing his talents as a director, actor, writer, musician, and dancer. Renos represents the best of Greece and Greek cinema with his personal reflections on modern Athenian life at the core of each of his films.”

All films are in Greek with English subtitles.

