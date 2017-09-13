‘Hellboy’ reboot first look: David Harbour looks exactly like Ron Perlman and it’s all too freaky

Lionsgate has revealed the first official look at David Harbour as Hellboy in the upcoming film reboot of Mike Mignola’s graphic novel series, and let’s just say fans of Guillermo del Toro’s original two movies probably aren’t going to be too happy. Harbour looks exactly like Ron Perlman in the del Toro films. No, seriously. Of course Harbour’s iteration of the character was going to look somewhat similar given it’s the same character, but no one was expecting him to look like a straight up Ron Perlman clone.



The new Hellboy film is being directed Neil Marshall, who is best known as the director of the modern horror classic The Descent. The character is the biggest film role for Harbour, who had a career breakthrough with Stranger Things. The actor is competing for the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series this Sunday. The Hellboy reboot co-stars Milla Jovovich and Daniel Dae-Kim, who is confirmed to be taking over the role of Major Ben Daimio from Ed Skrein. Skrein dropped out of the role after his casting was met with whitewashing backlash.

Earlier this year, Harbour explained that the new Hellboy would not be a continuation of the del Toro franchise or a back-to-the-drawing-board origin story. The first look image was released on the franchise’s official Twitter page.

Hellboy is currently scheduled for release on January 11, 2019.

Please allow to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste…#hellboypic.twitter.com/nmRvN4MVk6 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 13, 2017

David Harbour isn't exactly getting in shape for 'Hellboy':

