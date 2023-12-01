‘Hell’s Kitchen 22’ episode 9 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘More Bang For Your Buck’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “Hell’s Kitchen,” the chefs are given a crash course in business as they learn it takes much more than heart to run a restaurant – it takes money. After revered chef and restaurateur Suzanne Goin rates the chefs’ dishes, it is time for dinner service, where multiple close calls leave a few chefs barely scraping by. Tonight’s dinner guests include actress Elodie Yung (“The Cleaning Lady”) and influencer Liza Koshy in the all-new “More Bang For Your Buck” episode of Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Nov. 30 (8:00 PM – 9:01 PM) on FOX.

Season 22 started with 18 contestants competing for the $250,000 grand prize and a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay‘s Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas. Below are the current team breakdowns. View the complete gallery of this season’s contestants and their elimination order above.

Red Team: Atoye, Carmen, Donya, Leigh, Sammi, Sandra

Blue Team: Dahmere, Jason, Johnathan, Ryan

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the episode 8, tensions rose as the chefs faced their most difficult challenge yet: communication. The contestants were each assigned to cook one of the Top 5 cuisines in America, but the challenge got turned on its head and shined the spotlight on a select few contestants. Following dinner service, Gordon decided to eliminate Devon from the Blue Team, remarking about the 29-year old from Kentucky, “If you’re gonna work in my kitchen, you better know how to cook a filet. Two words Devon will never hear from me are ‘well done.'” Who will be eliminated next?

8:05 p.m. — As the chefs wind down in the dorm, Sandra’s alter ego Gladys crashes the party. This is a new side of Sandra’s sense of humor we haven’t seen before. Clearly these contestants are going a bit stir crazy in the house. The next morning they’re called out to their next challenge at a grocery store. But before things get started, Gordon decides the Blue Team needs someone to even up the teams at five each. Gordon sends Atoye to join the men’s team and she’s thrilled. Next, for the challenge Gordon tells them to run a restaurant they need to understand pricing, profit and what draws customers in. He gives each team $100 and tells them to shop for groceries and make the most expensive dishes possible.

8:25 p.m. — With the shopping done, the chefs now have 45 minutes to get creative and maximize the profitability of their ingredients. The time passes quickly and before they know it they must present their individual dishes to Gordon. Judging this special challenge is revered chef and restaurateur Suzanne Goin. She scores each dish with a dollar value. Whichever ends up with the highest profits from their $100 budget wins this challenge.

Atoye‘s chicken thigh and roasted potatoes: $32

Donya‘s NY strip and peppercorns: $39

Jason‘s ribeye with Swiss chard: $48

Leigh‘s pork chop and cauliflower puree: $42

Ryan‘s scallops: $44

Sammi‘s filet mignon: $52

Dahmere‘s rainbow trout: $32

Sandra‘s salmon: $34

Johnathan‘s pork chop and sweet potatoes: $52

Carmen‘s ribeye and glazed carrots: $40

Based on those prices, the Blue Team has won this challenge by $1, with a total profit of $108 on their $100 budget. For their reward, the Blue Team will head off to a decadent trailer park. It’s no joke! The Hicksville Trailer Palace in Joshua Tree. Meanwhile, the Red Team will stay back and make puff pastry from scratch.

8:30 p.m. — Emotions run high on the Red Team as both Carmen and Donya are frustrated with their performances at the challenge. They are forced to pick themselves back up and head down to the kitchen and churn butter by hand. They’ll be churning this butter for eight hours! Meanwhile, the Blue Team is off enjoying life at Joshua Tree.

8:45 p.m. — It’s a new day at Hell’s Kitchen and it’s open for dinner service. There’s a special VIP 12-top for influencer Daniel Mac’s birthday. Each kitchen will have to coordinate to serve their half of the table at the same time. Thirty minutes into dinner service, Atoye begins choking. After a brief scare she recovers by drinking some water. The 12-top is thrilled with their appetizers, Gordon is ready to move on to entrees. As the beef Wellington orders keep piling on, Sandra begins to feel the heat. She’s serving up one perfect Wellington after the next. Both kitchens have done such a great job tonight, Gordon tells the first team to finish their last three orders will win.

9:01 p.m. — Down to their last Wellington, the Red Team serves it up cold and Gordon screams in disappointment. The Blue Team rushes as well, serving up undercooked salmon. This is a nail-biter. Eventually the Blue Team is able to pull out a salmon worth serving before the Red Team finished their last Wellington. They must now come up with two women to put up for elimination. The two chefs up for elimination this week are Sandra and Donya. After they both plead their case to stay, Gordon decides Sandra will be heading home. Gordon closes the episode stating, “If Sandra wasn’t confident in herself, how could she expect me to be? So long, Sandra.”

