‘Hell’s Kitchen 22’ episode 8 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Cooking for Life’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “Hell’s Kitchen,” tensions rise as the chefs face their most difficult challenge yet: communication. The contestants are each assigned to cook one of the Top 5 cuisines in America, but the challenge gets turned on its head and shines the spotlight on a select few contestants. While the losing team sifts through trash, and the winning team enjoys massages and a surprise meal. No one is safe from a one-on-one meeting with Gordon Ramsey in the all-new “Cooking For Your Life” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, Nov. 16 (8:00 PM – 9:01 PM) on FOX.

Season 22 started with 18 contestants competing for the $250,000 grand prize and a head chef position at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas. Below are the current team breakdowns. View the complete gallery of this season’s contestants and their elimination order above.

Red Team: Atoye, Carmen, Donya, Leigh, Sammi, Sandra

Blue Team: Dahmere, Devon, Jason, Johnathan, Ryan

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In the episode 7, an intense BBQ challenge was judged by Pit Master Aaron Franklin, and a star-studded dinner service featured music superstar G-Eazy and “Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison. In the end, Gordon decided to eliminate Jermaine from the Blue Team, stating the 31-year-old from New York “couldn’t even handle the garnish station, so he ended up at the bus station.” Who will be sent home next?

8:05 p.m. — After near elimination, Devon returns to the dorms in tears. The next morning he picks himself up and heads back to the kitchen with the other chefs. It’s time for another challenge! Gordon reveals the Top 5 cuisines in America: Chines, Mexican, Italian, Thai and Indian. For the next team challenge they’ll make dishes from each of these incredible cultures: Prawn Fried Rice, Steak Tacos, Veal Parmesan, Shimp Pad Thai and Chicken Curry. It’s up to each team to decide how all five get done. Since the Red Team has six team members, one person must sit out. Donya will sit out of the competition, which is a surprise since she’s one of their strongest chefs. Their 45 minutes start now!

8:30 p.m. — As time continues throughout this challenge, Gordon pulls chefs out of the kitchen, making this task more and more difficult. Eventually only one chef remains finishing all five dishes — Sandra and Ryan. Then, with five minutes remaining, all the chefs return to the kitchen. Atoye is frustrated because her fried rice looks completely destroyed. Time expires and Gordon tastes the dishes from each team. Here are the results:

Leigh ties Devon on steak tacos

Sandra ties Johnathan on veal parmesan

Dahmere defeats Atoye on prawn fried rice

Sammi ties Jason on shrimp pad thai

Ryan defeats Carmen on chicken curry

The men have won this challenge 5-3. The men will go on a wellness retreat and take home a Hexclad pan set while the women stay back and sort trash. Up in the dorms, Atoye’s anger boils over and she starts screaming and threatens to leave. She’s mostly upset with Carmen talking over during the challenge and sabotaging her dish. Dahmere talks Atoye off the ledge and consoles her. Atoye rejoins her team and sorts the trash.

8:40 p.m. — With the trash sorting complete and the men having just returned from their rejuvenating retreat, both teams are anticipating the night ahead. Gordon calls the dorm and asks Atoye to come down to his office. He asks how she’s feeling and she says, “Like shit.” He tells her he loves her determination and she doubts herself too much. She needs to call people out if she doesn’t want to be blamed for things she’s not responsible for. One by one Gordon calls up the rest of the chefs and gives some quick mentorship advice to each. He then asks them to each rank their teammates from best to worst.

8:45 p.m. — Gordon calls the chefs all back to the kitchen. Based on the rankings they received from their teammates, four chefs will be cooking for their lives tonight. One of the four weakest chefs will be leaving. The four chefs cooking for their lives will be Devon, Jason, Sandra and Atoye. They have 30 minutes to conceptualize a stunning dish with the hero being a filet mignon. Their 30 minutes starts now! Meanwhile, the other chefs watch on TV from the comfort of the dorm.

8:55 p.m. — Jason’s filet is cooked beautifully, but Gordon questions why he sliced it. Atoye’s filet is a beautiful mid-rare but her parsnips are a bit grainy. After tasting two dishes, he declares Jason safe.

9:01 p.m. — Gordon has two more filets to taste. Sandra nailed her filet, but Gordon doesn’t understand the garnish. Is it better than Atoye’s? Yes. Sandra is declared safe and heads to the dorms. Last up is Devon. Gordon doesn’t appreciate that the filet was sliced, but the puree is delicious. He decides the person leaving Hell’s Kitchen is Devon. Atoye is declared safe. In closing, Gordon states, “If you’re gonna work in my kitchen, you better know how to cook a filet. Two words Devon will never hear from me are ‘well done.'”

