Helen McCrory's Harry Potter family, Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton, pay tribute to the late actress

Harry Potter stars Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton paid tribute to their onscreen matriarch Helen McCrory in emotional posts after the actress died Friday at age 52.

Isaacs and McCrory played husband and wife Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, sharing several scenes in the franchise's final two entries.

"Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film," Isaacs wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday. "I came home and said to Emma [Hewitt, his wife], 'I think I've just met the greatest actress I've ever seen.' After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don't think that anymore... I know it.

"Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet," he continued. "As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight."

Hold those you love and tell them every day. It's all we have.

Felton, who appeared in all eight Harry Potter films as Lucius and Narcissa's son Draco Malfoy, also wrote a heart-wrenching post dedicated to McCrory. The two appeared together in three installments in the franchise.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly — I never took the chance to tell her , but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen," Felton captioned a photo with his movie family on Instagram. "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone."

He concluded the tribute by expressing his gratitude, writing, "Thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx"

McCrory died Friday following a battle with cancer, according to a Twitter post by her real-life husband Damian Lewis. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you," he wrote.

"Her proudest achievement... was building and loving the family that was her bedrock," Isaacs wrote in his post. (McCrory and Lewis had two children together.) "They've lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."

"Hold those you love and tell them every day," he added. "It's all we have."

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Isaacs' costar Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, previously paid tribute to McCrory on social media. "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon," Rowling wrote.

Added Rankin, "Awful news about Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, from the couple of brief moments our paths crossed whilst battling Hogwarts, a very lovely person. 52 is no age."

