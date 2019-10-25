Helen Hunt Is 'Back at Work' on Mad About You 1 Week After Car Accident

Helen Hunt is feeling better.

The actress, 56, returned to work just one week after she was involved in a scary car accident. Hunt posted a photo with costar Paul Reiser from the set of their upcoming Mad About You reboot on Instagram on Thursday.

“Back at work,” she captioned the smiling selfie. Along with the update, Hunt also added an emoji of praying hands.

After she posted the photo, the comments section was filled with well-wishes from friends and fans.

Hunt was briefly hospitalized on Oct. 16 after her black SUV was t-boned while attempting to drive through an intersection. The car then rolled over on its side form the impact of the collision.

Hunt was a passenger and riding in the backseat of the car, according to TMZ, which also had footage of the accident.

The accident occurred in Los Angeles’ Mid-City area on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The spokesperson said Hunt was among a number of people who were transported to a local hospital, but police investigated the traffic incident and determined that there was no crime committed.

After being brought to the hospital and examined by doctors, the actress was released later that evening.

Hunt previously opened up about her desire to film the limited series reboot of Mad About You, calling it a “dream” of hers.

“The dream is to get to do it,” she told PEOPLE. “I have remained very, very close friends with Paul. Reboot, or no reboot we have lunch once a month. We really enjoy and care for each other.”

“It was a very loving piece of work. We loved it. It would be fun to work on something that’s really about love,” she continued. “We’ll be older though — I hope people are prepared for that. I’m not prepared for it!”

The first six episodes of the Spectrum Originals series is scheduled to launch on Nov. 20, while the other six episodes are expected to drop on Dec 18.