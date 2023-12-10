Heisman Trophy For Top College Football Player Goes To LSU’s Jayden Daniels

Louisiana State University quarterback Jayden Daniels, who began his college career at Arizona State before transferring in 2022, won college football’s most prestigious individual award Saturday night in a ceremony held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Daniels received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 total points to beat out two fellow transfer quarterbacks in Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (292 first place, 1,701 total) and Oregon ‘s Bo Nix (51 first place, 885 total), as well as Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (20 first place, 352 total).

The LSU star won after a season that saw him accumulate 4,946 yards of offense (3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards) and 50 total touchdowns.

Daniels’ 328-point margin of victory over Penix marked the closest Heisman voting since 2018, when Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won with 2,167 points over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s 1,871.

Daniels called his win “a dream come true.”

“I want to thank all my teammates, from Arizona State to LSU,” Daniels said. “You’re my brothers. You work so hard every day, inspiring me to be my best.”

Daniels, a 22-year-old from San Bernardino, California, is the first player since 2016 to win the Heisman as part of a team that did not play for a conference title. The No. 13 Tigers will play Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1, though Daniels has not yet decided if he will play.

“I really wish I could have brought you back another championship,” Daniels said as he thanked the LSU fans.

