1

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Amy Lamare
·2 min read

And baby makes four!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have just welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world.

"Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz.," the couple's rep told Entertainment Tonight. "It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy."

She shared video of herself in the car on Nov. 17, saying, "This is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke." She added that the "contractions are just nonstop now."

The family's new addition means their 5-year-old son Gunner is officially a big brother.

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting in June, later sharing they were having a baby boy. That same month, Montag posted a Father's Day message to Pratt on Instagram, writing, "Our kids are so blessed to have such an amazing authentic, strong, funny, smart, and loving dad. So excited we get to have another baby! Love you Pratt Daddy."

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Most Over-the-Top Photo Shoots

The reality stars have been open about their difficulty expanding their family, confirming to E! News earlier this year that they'd been trying to have another baby since December 2020.

Last year, Montag shared in a YouTube video that she'd had a hysteroscopic polypectomy to remove non-cancerous polyps in her uterus, noting, "I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

Heidi Montag
Instagram

The Hills alums kept fans updated on their journey, with Montag reflecting on their long road in a January 2022 Instagram post. "So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another," she wrote. "I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle."

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The Celebrity Big Brother alum previously spoke about her and Pratt's decision to have another child, sharing with E! News how the pandemic played into their timing.

"Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society," Montag said last year. "At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."

And now he's finally here!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Recommended Stories

  • Heidi Montag Gives Birth to Second Child With Spencer Pratt

    It’s another boy for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! Heidi gives birth to the couple’s second child, making a big brother out of their 5-year-old son, Gunner.

  • Landon Barker Reveals He Won't Be Following His Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's Footsteps on ' DWTS '

    The Tik Tok star is competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars

  • Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"

    Gigi Hadid showed a photo dump full of throwback pics from her summer on Instagram, including one of daughter Khai. See her post.

  • Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Spencer Pratt

    Family of four! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are proud parents of two, Us Weekly can confirm. Pratt, 39, and Montag, 36, welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, November 17.&nbsp;The little one arrived less than one day after the Laguna Beach alum went to the hospital and returned home after a false alarm with contractions. “Alright, there’s another contraction, wow, I guess they’re even closer than every 10 minutes,” Montag said in an Instagram Story video taken from her car. “They’re like every three or four minutes. I’m really glad we’re one minute away from the hospital. This is happening very soon.” Despite dealing with closely timed contractions, the MTV personality later found out that her progress had stalled and she decided to head back home. “This baby is definitely keeping me on my toes,” she quipped on Wednesday. “Not a false alarm because it was labor happening, but it’s just slowed down a little bit.” Us broke the news in June that Montag and Pratt, who share 5-year-old son Gunner, were expecting their second child. Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt. MediaPunch/Shutterstock “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” the “Body Language” songstress told&nbsp;Us&nbsp;at the time. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.” One month later, the Hills alums announced that Gunner would have a little brother. “I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner,” Montag exclusively told&nbsp;Us&nbsp;in July. “I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then&nbsp;when I found out it’s a boy&nbsp;— when the shock wore off — I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.” Montag and the Pratt Daddy founder — who wed in 2008 — had previously been candid about their fertility journey after Gunner’s 2017 birth. “I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” she told&nbsp;Us&nbsp;earlier this year. “And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

  • Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Arguma Says Parenting Baby Girl with Actress Is 'Life Changing'

    Ramona Arguma appeared on Australia's The Morning Show to share an update on girlfriend Rebel Wilson and her daughter Royce Lilian

  • I Used AI Technology On The Kardashians To See What They'll Look Like MUCH Older, And It's Scary

    If you've ever wanted to see Kylie Jenner in her 80s, well, here you go...View Entire Post ›

  • Aaron Carter Was a No-Show At a Rehab Therapy Session The Night Before He Was Found Dead

    His life was tragically cut short at 34.

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Strict Boundaries Reportedly Caused Their Original Netflix Docuseries Director to Quit

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is premiering in December, but it doesn’t sound like it was always smooth sailing during the production process. The couple reportedly set strict boundaries for their family that may not have worked for the initial director hired for the job. Garrett Bradley, who directed the Netflix series Naomi […]

  • Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'

    Travis Barker said that filming the proposal — which later aired on The Kardashians — was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's request

  • Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Reacts to Harassment After Johnny Depp Trial

    Amber Heard's sister Whitney shared that hundreds of experts and organizations stand with Amber in the aftermath of her trial with Johnny Depp. Scroll down to see what Whitney had to say.