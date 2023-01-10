Heidi Klum Wore a Barely-There Silver Cutout Mini Dress While Kissing Her Husband on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Heidi Klum brought the sequins, feathers, and PDA to the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet. The model stepped out with her husband Tom Kaulitz, whom she was snapped kissing in front of photographers. Heidi was dressed in the party dress to end all party dresses: A glitzy silver sequin cutout dress by Kevin Germanier with a lavender boa draped along the front. Heidi wore her blonde hair down on a deep side part. She accessorized with giant silver stud earrings.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Last January, Heidi talked about her and Kaulitz's relationship to She Knows, and addressed the criticism of their 16-year age gap. The two got married in 2019.

“He is the most amazing person,” she said. “A lot of people were, you know, not giving us the positive vibes when we first started dating because I’m 16 years older than him. But I feel like, there too, if it feels right when you close your door at home and you know what you have together, I think that is the most important thing.”

“You have to cut out all the noise around you. Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do,” she continued. “But I feel like you’ve got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together.”

Heidi said she has always looked at love like this: “I feel like I’ve always had this attitude, and I’ve failed by having this attitude many times as well. I mean, this is my third marriage! And I’ve always kind of gone into things like, ‘Oh, Yes, this is it!’ And I feel like this is how you have to live your life. You can’t already, in the beginning of something great, think, ‘Oh, what might happen later down the road?’”

You Might Also Like