Heidi Klum Says She'll Begin Working on Her 2023 Halloween Costume on Nov. 1: 'I Start Planning' Early

Heidi Klum is wasting no time preparing for next Halloween.

The model and businesswoman, 49, chatted with PEOPLE at her annual Halloween party in New York City on Monday evening, where she — dressed head to toe as a fishing worm — teased when she will start planning her costume for Halloween 2023.

"Tomorrow," Klum told PEOPLE exclusively, referring to Nov. 1. "When I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume]."

Klum, who has been known for her elaborate and over-the-top Halloween costumes over the years, detailed that this year's attire took almost 12 hours to get into. "I started at about 11:00 this morning," she explained. "So all day playing around, putting things on."

After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Klum was back in action as the "Queen of Halloween" with a spooky fête, which was presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

Klum's realistic worm costume featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

The America's Got Talent judge's entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth. Her tan sneakers were also seen peeking through at some moments as well.

Klum spoke to press from the ground of the red carpet event. At one point, she even began doing the worm dance move, poking fun at her costume choice.

Klum previously teased her look to PEOPLE while chatting on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in September. Then, she said her costume was going to be heavy on prosthetics.

"I don't think I've ever felt as claustrophobic as I will feel that night," Klum shared at the time. "I have a thing about feeling claustrophobic."

She added, "Especially if I have too much stuck on me and can't take it off. … So I'll have to really breeze through it."

And while she said she knew the prosthetics would be a lot handle, Klum noted she was fully committed to her look — just like she is every year. "When you have it on, you can't be like, 'Oh, it's a wig and take it off,' " she told PEOPLE. "Can't take anything off. It's glued on."