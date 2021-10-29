Heidi Klum Releases Gory Halloween Horror Film Sequel Featuring Her Kids: 'Quite Nasty to Film'

The reigning queen of Halloween has truly outdone herself this year.

One year after releasing a short horror film in lieu of her annual Heidi Halloween party, Heidi Klum has created an even more gory and gruesome sequel (warning: the extremely gory clip, below, is not safe for work) in which she stars opposite her four children: Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12.

The supermodel, 48, tells PEOPLE exclusively that, much like last year, hosting her iconic star-studded bash "didn't feel right" amid the ongoing pandemic — so she and her family found a different way to get creative because "nothing can really stop us" from celebrating Halloween.

The sequel features Klum rising from the dead after her husband Tom Kaulitz and children (whom she shares with ex-husband Seal) turned into mummies and zombies and killed her in last year's short film. But the star warns us that her character is "not entirely the same" after spending a year underground...naturally!

Heidi Klum - Halloween Short

"Pieces of my body fall off [in some scenes]. It was quite nasty to film!" she quips.

Heidi Klum - Halloween Short

At one point, Klum's creepy character even projectile vomits pea soup "into my poor son's face" during the dinner table scene. "The whole car ride home, it smelled like pea soup," she remembers. "It was definitely a moment that we all remember from that day.

Heidi Klum - Halloween Short

As for her dramatic make-under, the German beauty says she wanted to look like herself but more pale and with sunken-in eye sockets. "Just very chalky and strange looking," she says of the look.

This costume didn't require as many prosthetics as some of her most memorable ones (like Jessica Rabbit in 2015 or flesh-eating alien ensemble in 2019), but Klum did commit to plenty of skin crawling, bloody moments.

Heidi Klum - Halloween Short

"All those types of things take some time and you can't [film them] again because otherwise it's a whole mess," she says of the particularly gory scenes in this year's short film. "With real movies, I'm sure they do this over and over again, take a shower. Do their hair, makeup again, and take two. We did it in just one take."

Klum recruited all four kids to act in the spooky video, but says Lou volunteered to be the star because she shares her mom's love for all things artistic.

She loved it because she had also the main speaking part. She has drama [class] in school and she loves to perform," the supermodel says of her youngest daughter. "Filming was definitely fun and interesting for them to experience. We get to do these weird things together...Lou was so into it."

Heidi Klum - Halloween Short

"She's very detailed-oriented," Klum shares, adding that Lou will go all out with her Halloween costume. "She will do everything from having the perfect nails to having her hair braided and colored exactly like the character she's portraying."

Whereas Leni — whose modeling career has taken off over the past year, landing the covers of Vogue Germany (alongside her mom) and Glamour Germany (for a solo shot), opening Berlin Fashion Week and walking in the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show — is much more laid back about Halloween and will have a simple costume, Klum says.

When asked what's next for the rising model, Klum says she thinks Leni will want to do more fashion collaborations (she launched a capsule with German retailer About You earlier this year) because "it comes very natural to her."

Heidi Klum - Halloween Short

"She watched me do this her entire life. So I don't think a lot of these things that she's doing now are brand new for her, like she's seen this before. I don't want to say has done it all before, but she might as well. You have this around you all the time it's not new to you anymore."

"She's done so much [this year]," Klum says. "And obviously she has more things down the pipeline that I can't talk about just yet."