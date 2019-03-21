Heidi Klum Goes Topless While in Hong Kong With Fiance Tom Kaulitz

The city got quite the good morning from the 45-year-old supermodel!

Hong Kong got quite the good morning from Heidi Klum!

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few sexy, topless photos from her Hong Kong getaway with fiance Tom Kaulitz.

Klum first posted a photo of her reflection in the window of her high-rise hotel room, captioned, "Good morning Hong Kong. I❤️U." Things got steamier in the mother of four's next photo, which showed her wearing black underwear -- and nothing else -- as she stared out the window. Cute photos of herself and Kaulitz, 29, playfully staring into each others' eyes followed in the slideshow.

Klum revealed to ET in February how wedding planning was coming along for her and the Tokio Hotel guitarist.

"Yeah, I think we did [set a date]," Klum coyly said without sharing more details. "But you will find out eventually."

The former America's Got Talent judge, however, did share that her wedding plans are "coming along!" "We're two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized," she joked.

Klum and Kaulitz got engaged in December. See more on their romance in the video below.

