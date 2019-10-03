Heidi Klum Files To Legally Change Her Name To Heidi Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has just taken the legal step to officially change her name to that of her new husbands, Heidi Kaulitz.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Heidi is asking the court to legally change her name.

The model's name, arguably one of the most famous in the world will no longer be Klum as soon as a judge signs off on the change.

In the documents, she simply cites "marriage" as the reason for the name change.

Obviously, this is a very common occurrence when people get married, but in the case of someone so famous, it is not guaranteed.

In some celebrity cases, stars will keep there name legally, so when they sign contracts or sign any legal document they can use their very famous name.

Just because you are married, does not mean you have to do it.

Heidi married Tom Kaulitz after only two months of being engaged, after secretly filing a marriage license at the LA County Courthouse.

The couple made waves after they were first spotted kissing on the set of 'America's Got Talent.'

The 'AGT' host, 45 and 'Tokio Hotel' musician, 29 made their first public appearance as a couple in 2018 in Cannes.

Klum received some heat, at the time, for dating a man 17 years younger than her. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told InStyle.

