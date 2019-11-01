    Heidi Klum documents her Halloween costume transformation and more news from the week

    The band My Chemical Romance is reuniting for a concert in December. Kevin Hart returns to social media and trolls The Rock on Halloween. Kim Kardashian shows off her pitch-perfect Elle Woods costume. The queen of Halloween herself, Heidi Klum, documented her transformation into her Halloween persona. With Halloween over, Mariah Carey posted a hilarious video of her getting ready for the holiday season.


    1. My Chemical Romance End Six-Year Break, Announce Reunion Show


    2. Kevin Hart Dresses Up in The Rock's Meme-Worthy '90s Turtleneck Look for Halloween


    3. Kim Kardashian channels Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' Halloween costume


    4. Heidi Klum reveals her gory, hours-in-the-making costume for Halloween 2019


    5. Mariah Carey ditches her Halloween costume to mark start of Christmas season: 'It's time!'


    Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.