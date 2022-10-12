Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Share Kiss During Lingerie Photo Shoot

Like mother, like daughter.

On Oct. 10, Heidi Klum shared a fun behind-the-scenes video to Instagram from a new Intimissimi lingerie campaign shoot, which also starred her daughter Leni Klum. In the black-and-white Reel, the supermodel, 49, and the rising fashion star, 18, are seen laughing and dancing in lacy bras and panties between photo takes.

In one standout moment, the two share a quick kiss on the lips before giggling and hugging each other. "Creative director ….my longtime friend @thomashayo," Heidi captioned the post. "Thanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial."

This isn't the first time the pair have posed together. In 2020, Leni made her magazine debut in Vogue Germany, alongside her mom. On the cover, the duo sported oversized blue, pink and green suit looks designed by Versace as Heidi planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek. In an accompanying Instagram post, the Project Runway alum gushed over the teen and her new career move.

"I am sure that an exciting time is waiting for you," Heidi wrote in December 2020. "Vogue is the best way to start the career you dream of. And even if it is a little difficult for me to let go of you into this world, I will always do everything so that you are happy and that your dreams come true. I am proud to be your mom!"

The duo also appeared together in a video for Vogue, where Heidi declared herself a "helicopter parent," saying she had never before let Leni do a photo shoot or "anything" in the modeling world. Asking how her daughter enjoyed the experience, Leni responded in the video, "It was so fun. It was amazing."

"And I loved having you there with me, because from the start, I've always gone to work with you," Leni explained. "It was sort of like, I was bringing you along for the first time."

Just one month later, Leni—whose father is Flavio Briatore and who was later adopted by Heidi's ex Seal—was ready to go solo, making her runway debut during Berlin fall/winter 2021 Fashion Week, appearing in a digital presentation promoting several designers.

Heidi, who made her own modeling debut at age 18, previously told E!'s Daily Pop that Leni had been "begging me for years" to start a modeling career. "Her being 16, almost 17, I said, 'fine,'" the America's Got Talent judge said in March 2021. "She opened Berlin Fashion Week."

Heidi continued, "I've seen her walk in heels around the house, but never professionally. It's kind of different when all of a sudden you look at your child like that and you're like, 'Wow, who is this?'"

