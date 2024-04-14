Heidi Gardner Completely Loses It On ‘SNL’ Looking At Mikey Day In ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Spoof

One of the sketches where most of the Saturday Night Live cast completely broke character was in the Beavis & Butt-Head parody.

Heidi Gardner played a News Nation journalist holding a town hall about A.I., with Kenan Thompson playing an MIT professor.

As the pair discussed A.I., Thompson’s character was distracted by an audience member who looked strikingly similar to Beavis, the animated character created and voiced by Mike Judge. Gosling wore Beavis’ signature flat-top blonde hair, a blue t-shirt, and shorts.

“There’s a gentleman in your audience who is strikingly similar to Beavis from the cartoon Beavis and Butt-Head,” Thompson’s character said.

The MIT professor asks for Beavis to move as he distracts him. Gardner turns back to ask “Beavis” to move, breaking character. Gosling’s Beavis is then replaced by a person who now looks like Butt-Head.

“Now there’s a gentleman behind you that looks like Butt-Head,” Thompson’s character noted.

When Gardner turns to look at Butt-Head, played by Mikey Day, she can’t contain her laughter and completely loses it breaking character. The comedian takes some time to recover as the audience cheers her on after the prolonged break.

The Beavis and Butt-Head lookalikes are then seated together, distracting Thompson’s character as they both start laughing like the cartoons. At the end of the sketch, Gardner notes that in the next segment, they would speak with gentlemen who lost their jobs to A.I., along with a group of men resembling Mike Judge’s other animated show, King of the Hill.

Beavis and Butt-Head premiered on MTV in 1993 and ran on the network for eight seasons. The show was revived in 2022 for Paramount+.

