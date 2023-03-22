Heidi Fleiss Drama in the Works at HBO Max

HBO Max is delving into the life of one of the more infamous figures in Hollywood’s recent history.

The streamer is developing a drama based on the life of Heidi Fleiss, the former “Hollywood Madam” who ran a prostitution ring that had a number of high-profile clients. The project comes from writer and executive producer Maggie Cohn (The Staircase), with Fleiss serving as a consultant on the project.

Fleiss was arrested on a number of prostitution charges in 1993, and her trial on the charges was a media sensation. Though Fleiss herself never revealed names of her clients, Charlie Sheen testified that he had used Fleiss’ services numerous times; Australian media mogul Kerry Packer was also named during the trial.

Fleiss was convicted in state court, though that was overturned after an appeals court ruled jurors had swapped votes to avoid a deadlock. She was convicted on separate federal charges of tax evasion and served 20 months in prison.

She later moved to Nevada, where she announced her intent to open a brothel catering to women. Though that never came to pass, she remained there for close to two decades, operating a parrot sanctuary. Fleiss also appeared on reality shows like VH1’s Celebrity Rehab and a season of Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K.

Her life has been the subject of a 1995 documentary by Nick Broomfield and a 2004 USA Network movie, Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss, that starred Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Cohn, whose credits also include Narcos: Mexico and Netflix’s movie Lou, will write and executive produce the project. Also exec producing are Emma Tillinger Koskoff for First Love Films; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Bill Gerber for Gerber Pictures; and David Bernon, Paul Bernon and Sam Slater for Burn Later Productions.

Cohn is repped by Entertainment 360, CAA and Jackoway Tyerman; Koskoff, by 42West; Anonymous Content, by The Lede Company; and Burn Later, by Glen Mastroberte at Skadden Arps.

Variety first reported the news.

