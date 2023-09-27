Heels: The Things That Matter
In the wake of The Condamned's growing popularity, Ace begins to lose himself in the myth of his character. The Dome prepares to further woo Continuum. Staci digs further into the Dome's sordid secrets.
In the wake of The Condamned's growing popularity, Ace begins to lose himself in the myth of his character. The Dome prepares to further woo Continuum. Staci digs further into the Dome's sordid secrets.
In a season highlighted by high-profile reveals and original-character appearances, tonight's 'Ahsoka' episode featured the biggest yet.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
Palo Alto Networks' stock price has been on the rise on the back of strong earnings and growing demand for cybersecurity services, and now the company is using that momentum to do a little shopping. TechCrunch has confirmed with multiple sources that Palo Alto is in advanced negotiations to buy not one, but two, security startups out of Israel for around $1 billion altogether to expand its portfolio of services. Specifically, it is looking at Talon Cyber Security -- which has developed an enterprise browser aimed at security distributed workforces -- for between $600 million and $700 million; and Dig Security -- a specialist in securing data across public clouds -- for between $300 million and $400 million.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
After almost five months, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached an agreement with Hollywood studios to end the writers strike. “I’m not worried about the technology,” comedy writer Adam Conover told TechCrunch at the start of the strike. Along with better residual payments, minimum writers room staffing, and other terms that help screenwriters make a living, the WGA's new contract outlines limitations on how AI can be used in writers' rooms.
We're only two episodes into 'The Voice' Season 24, but the show's much-hyped new coach already seems like the one to beat.
X is getting closer to releasing its long-promised alerts that will notify users about whether or not their account has been “shadowbanned.”