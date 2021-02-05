Heather Rae Young Debuts Jaw-Dropping Engagement Ring Upgrade from Fiancé Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa is treating fiancée Heather Rae Young to an engagement ring upgrade.

Before giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their engagement shoot on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 33, revealed that she had received a "breathtaking" new band for her 8-carat diamond ring.

"We designed it together," she said of the new band, which the Flip or Flop star, 39, purchased for her.

Alongside a close-up Instagram Story video which showed off every angle of the gorgeous sparkler, Young explained that she's been thinking about her "dream" ring for years.

"I never planned my 'dream wedding' but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years," she wrote. "Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring."

Ending with a loving note to El Moussa, she added, "My love, future hubby, you have my whole heart."

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Hints at His Wedding Date to Fiancée Heather Rae Young on HGTV's House Party

With the countdown to their wedding later this year officially on, the couple celebrated their love for one another with an engagement photo shoot.

"Forever and ever and ever," Young wrote alongside one clip from the romantic shoot, in which she wore a white dress with a statement-making slit while El Moussa twirled her around.

"What an incredible engagement shoot!! It was a very long day but my fiancé was such a trooper. My sweet love @therealtarekelmoussa I can't wait to make it official!! It's getting closer and closer!!" she added. 'Let the countdown begin!!! 2021 wedding!!"

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Story continues

Although the couple have been busy planning their nuptials — including picking out the perfect wedding rehearsal dress — they've stayed mum about when they'll be saying "I do."

Seemingly dropping a hint during a recent episode of the new discovery+ series HGTV House Party, El Moussa said that he thought Young believed September will be the best month for the pair to tie the knot.

"Depends on location, whenever the heat isn't too bad," Young's open-ended answer read, to which her fiancee replied, "That's why I said September."

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek El Moussa Reveals Wedding Will Not Be on Catalina Island; Hints International Location

Chatting with PEOPLE's Reality Check in November, El Moussa — who shares kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-wife and HGTV costar Christina Anstead — revealed one destination the couple had definitely ticked off their list.

"I can't confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it's no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"We don't want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else's big wedding, so we'll see how things go," he added. "But we're planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."