Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome Their Baby Boy: 'Our Hearts Are So Happy'

31
Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather and Tarek El Moussa

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy!

The Flippin' El Moussas stars' son arrived Tuesday, proud father Tarek, 41, revealed on Instagram.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," he wrote Thursday alongside their little one's first photo.

"Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

In the image, which was reposted by Heather, the couple both cradle the tiny infant in their hands.

The little boy, whose face is not visible, is wrapped in a blanket with a footprint pattern on it that coordinates with his mom's nails.

The stars did not reveal their baby's name.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'

Their new arrival joins Tarek's older children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet at People's Choice Awards in December, the couple shared their excitement to welcome their son.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden, but a newborn," Heather, 35, said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa)

"I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

The couple also checked in with PEOPLE ahead of their Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower in November, with Tarek joking about how he planned to continue to support Heather once they brought their baby home, by "doing what I'm told."

"Whatever she needs help with, I'm there to help," the Flip or Flop alum said.

Tarek noted that he has also agreed to let Heather shave his chest before the baby comes.

RELATED VIDEO: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'

"I think it's important for fathers to have skin-to-skin with the baby as well," Heather explained. "So I did tell him yesterday, I will be shaving his chest and he will be having skin-to-skin quality time with the baby."

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July. Later that month, they announced that they would be having a boy.

Following the news of her pregnancy, Heather shared with PEOPLE that she is excited to display her changing body in maternity fashion.

