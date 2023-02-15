Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are officially introducing their baby boy to the world.

Two weeks after the birth of their first baby together, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesady that their little boy's name is Tristan Jay El Moussa.

Heather explains that they chose the moniker as Tarek was originally supposed to be named Tristan. As for his middle name, the Selling Sunset star says Jay is also her dad's middle name.

Tarek, 41, and Heather introduced their new addition earlier this month with a photo on Instagram of the sleeping baby, wrapped in the new parents' hands.

Discussing how Tristan made his entrance into the world, Heather revealed she had a difficult experience giving birth.

"I had scar tissue built up from a biopsy I had years ago, which affected my cervix softening & water breaking. Once at the hospital I was given 1/2 a pill of Cytotec to soften cervix, balloon went in. 2 hours later I was dilated to a 4. Balloon fell out, then 3 hours later dialated to a 6, then a few minutes an 8 then 15 minutes later my water broke," the new mom shared.

"It was time to push!! it all happened really fast. Tristan's heart rate was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low. Which was terrifying," she continued. "My doctor told me that we had to get him out right away. I had 4 more pushes and to give it my all & she was going to use a vacuum to help get him out fast or otherwise we would have to do an emergency C-section."

Heather noted Tarek was "on my right holding my hand, talking me through everything" in the difficult moment.

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared. "It was scary, but beautiful & I had the best support from Tarek, my incredible @drlisakaramardian and all the nurses at Hoag."

The new mom concluded, "We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of our our birth story with the world 🤍🤍."

"Our baby boy is here 1.31.23," they wrote in a joint statement. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Their new arrival joins Tarek's older children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July. Later that month, they announced that they would be having a boy.

On Monday, Heather updated her followers on how parenthood is going so far, sharing a sweet photo of her kissing her newborn as she held him against her her chest while he slept.

"It's love week and we're definitely feeling it over here ❤️🥰👼🏻," the new mom captioned the post. "Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can't get enough 🤍."