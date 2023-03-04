Heather Rae El Moussa Teases Her Future on Selling Sunset

Heather Rae El Moussa is a very in demand woman.

Just one month after welcoming son Tristan, the realtor and husband Tarek El Moussa premiered their new show The Flipping El Moussas. But, despite her busy schedule, fans can't help but ask: Will she be back on Selling Sunset?

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Heather said she's not returning to work anytime soon, however she did drop some good news about the upcoming season of the Netflix hit.

"Since I'm on maternity leave, I'm not sure when I would be going back," the 35-year-old revealed. "But I will be in season six and you will see a lot of fun things of me in there. You see the baby and the journey of the pregnancy."

For the time being, Heather explained that returning to work at The Oppenheim Group is the furthest thing on her mind.

"I am just awake all the time," she said of life with a newborn. "Like every little noise, every little thing. I'm up at like 5:20 in the morning. Is the baby awake, does it need to eat? I'm breastfeeding and I'm also pumping. I try to eat when I can and rock the baby to sleep. So my life is kind of in sweats right now."

Heather does have a Selling Sunset reunion on the horizon, however, as castmate Chrishell Stause recently told E! News she's "seeing and meeting [Tristan] in a couple days."

"I'm very excited," Chrishell continued, "and I know she's gonna be the best mom because she already is."

The Flipping El Moussas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV and all five seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.

