Heather Rae El Moussa Says She Has the 'Fullest, Happiest Heart' Ahead of Wedding Anniversary with Husband Tarek

"Will be reminiscing and reliving moments from our wedding all weekend long," the 'Selling Sunset' star wrote on Instagram

Discovery+ Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa share a kiss for 'Tarek and Heather The Big I Do'

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are reliving their big day two years later — and a couple days early!

The Selling Sunset star, 36, shared a heartfelt compilation video to her Instagram on Saturday, featuring several clips from her Oct. 23, 2021 wedding day.

"My lover ❤️," Heather captioned the video.

"Going into our wedding anniversary with the fullest, happiest heart. Will be reminiscing and reliving moments from our wedding all weekend long 🥹👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻"

The video, which was soundtracked by Taylor Swift's "Lover," featured footage of Heather and Tarek exchanging vows, getting emotional at their ceremony, sharing a few kisses and celebrating with the family.

Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Related: Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Adorable Photos of Tristan on National Sons Day: 'Honored to Be Your Mom'

Tarek also celebrated by documenting the pair toasting the special day, sharing in Instagram Story footage of their anniversary getaway in California, where they hit up a couple wine tastings on Saturday.

"This might be my favorite place ever in the Sonoma area," he said in a video tour of their resort stay. "It is the most gorgeous resort. There's wine tasting at every corner. All these restaurants are on the vineyard. The rooms are gorgeous."

"Can you guys believe its been two years," he said in another clip taken from their room at the resort. "... This room is just stunning, not as stunning as my wife!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tarek later uploaded a clip of Heather waiting for a meal at a table, as well as a photo of the pair posing in front of what he called a "gorgeous" view. "My whole world," Tarek wrote. "I love you forever and ever."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Related: Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Have 'So Much Fun' with Daughter Taylor at Gwen Stefani Concert

The couple's anniversary arrives on Monday, marking two years since the Flipping 101 star and his wife toasted their love with a Montecito, California, ceremony in front of 150 loved ones. The Old Hollywood-style wedding was "just so magical," Heather told PEOPLE at the time.

Since they tied the knot, the couple have celebrated plenty of milestones — including welcoming their now-8-month-old son Tristan earlier this year. The happy mom celebrated her baby on Instagram for National Sons Day back in September, calling him her "sweet Tristan bear."

"I am so honored to be your mom - You have made me a better person," Heather captioned a collection of pics, which also included images of her stepson Brayden, 8. "There’s nothing I love more than being a mama & bonus mama 💙."

"These boys have made me more fulfilled than I could have ever imagined," she added. "Celebrating from NYC so kisses through the phone!! 😚 Peek the boogie 😂."

Tarek and Heather introduced their son to the world on Feb. 21 with a photo they shared to Instagram. Tarek is also dad to Brayden and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.