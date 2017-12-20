Heather North, the voice of Daphne from Scooby-Doo, dies at 71

The actress Heather North, who was best known for voicing Daphne on Scooby-Doo, has died at the age of 71.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died following a long illness on November 30 at her home in Studio City, California.

North began working on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series in 1970 during the show’s second season, and was the second actress to take on the role of Daphne Blake, who with Velma Dinkley made up the female half of the teenage detective team.

She played the role of Daphne, known for her keen fashion sense, for over 30 years, with her last performances being in the video movies Scooby-Doo! and the Monster of Mexico and Scooby-Doo! and the Legend of the Vampire, both released in 2003.

However, she had dozens of other TV and movie appearances on her CV.

She starred with Kurt Russell in the Disney movie The Barefoot Executive in 1971, and appeared in shows like The Monkees, cop series Adam-12 and Ironside.

North also played the role of Sandy Horton in the long-running soap Days of Our Lives, where she met her husband, the show’s producer H. Wesley Kenney.

They were married for over 40 years, up to Kenney’s death at the age of 89 in 2015.

