Heather Morris posts tribute to late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera: 'I miss you every damn day'

Heather Morris posted pics honoring Naya Rivera on the second anniversary of her death. (Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Heather Morris posted an Instagram tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on the two year anniversary of her death.

Morris, who was close friends with Rivera and played her character Santana's love interest and eventual wife Brittany on the Fox musical, took to the social media platform on Friday to share photos of the two. Morris captioned the photos, “Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day.”

Morris’s followers expressed their condolences in the comments section. One wrote, “While it’s such a difficult day for so many of us who didn’t have the honor and pleasure of knowing her, I can only imagine the magnitude of how much her loss has affected those of you who did know and love her. Thank you, always, for sharing part of yourself and your friendship with Naya with us. I hope your day is filled with peace and remembrance of your sweet friend.”

Another added, “It’s still so hard to believe. Sending you love and [prayers]. She’ll forever be missed.”

The Step Up actress was found dead in Lake Piru in July 2020, having drowned following a presumed swimming accident. She had taken a boat out on the lake with her son Josey, then 4. Rivera and Josey had gone swimming in the lake, and the actress had reportedly helped Josey get back on the boat to safety before she disappeared beneath the water. A statement from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office called Rivera’s death a “tragic accident.”

Morris previously shared an Instagram post honoring Rivera on the first anniversary of her death, in which she revealed she had gotten a tattoo tribute to her friend. The tattoo reads “Tomorrow is never promised,” which Rivera tweeted days before her death.

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption," Morris wrote last year on July 8. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between."

Rivera is the third Glee cast member to pass away in recent years. Cory Monteith, who played Finn, died of a drug overdose in July 2013, while Mark Salling, who portrayed Puck and was Rivera's ex-boyfriend, died by suicide in Jan. 2018.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.