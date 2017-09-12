Heather Locklear makes first public appearance in over a year

Welcome back, Heather Locklear!

The former "Melrose Place" actress made her first official public appearance in over a year on Saturday night at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

In a few photos from the star-studded event, Locklear is seen posing with Alana Stewart as she dons a blue floral romper that shows off her famous figure. The plunging look flaunted her toned legs, and she finished off the ensemble with blue heels. She let her flowing blonde locks hang down in beachy waves.

The appearance comes over a year after her last official event. Earlier this year, rumors swirled that the 55-year-old had entered rehab for a fifth time after experiencing an alleged breakdown. Locklear has had a storied history with drug and alcohol addiction.

In January, she released a statement saying that she was "feeling great" and "taking steps to enrich and better my life."

"Currently, I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues, so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead," the statement continued.

We're happy to see Heather Locklear happy and healthy!

