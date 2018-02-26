Heather Locklear Arrested For Domestic Violence and Misdemeanor Battery on a Police Officer

Heather Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence and battery on a cop on Sunday night, ET can confirm.

According to police, the 56-year-old actress was arrested after a domestic violence call was reported at a residence. Police alleged Locklear became combative during the arrest and battered three deputies.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s department tells ET, “Yesterday at about 10 p.m., our deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. When they arrived, Ms. Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies. We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival. She was arrested for 1 count felony domestic violence and 3 counts misdemeanor battery on a police officer.”

The spokesperson added, “[Locklear] had claimed that she was injured prior to our arrival, although we did not see any evidence of it. Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail. She posted $20,000 bail and was released."

TMZ reports that it was Locklear's brother who called 911 after allegedly seeing the actress and her boyfriend fighting, and that cops observed her boyfriend with a visible mark.

Locklear's next court appearance is set for March 13 in Ventura, California.

This isn't Locklear's first run-in with police. Locklear was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence, though her DUI charges were dismissed after she pleaded no contest to reckless driving. In January 2012, Locklear's sister called 911 after a source told ET that the Melrose Place star was allegedly doing drugs and alcohol and was "out of control." According to the source, Heather had been in and out of rehab for years.

Last January, Locklear responded to rumors that she attended rehab for the fifth time.

"I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life," she said in a statement. "Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."

-- Reporting by Steve Wilks

