Heather Dubrow Supports Youngest Child Ace After He Comes Out as Transgender

Heather Dubrow and husband Terry Dubrow are celebrating their youngest child, who has come out as transgender at age 12.

On March 4, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a tribute to the pre-teen and revealed his name—Ace.

"It's International sons day!" Heather wrote on Instagram. "We love you, our youngest son, Ace."

The Bravo star, who included a photo of "ACE" written on a beach, continued, "Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too."

Following a slew of mostly supportive comments from fans, Terry wrote back, "Thank you all for spreading the love."

In addition to Ace, Heather and the Botched plastic surgeon are also parents to twin son Nick—who also received a Sons Day tribute from his mom on her Instagram Stories—and daughter Max, 19, plus daughter Kat, 16. Max commented on her mom's post, "Love you ace," with a red heart emoji.

Two of Ace's siblings had previously come out as members of the LGBTQ+ community. In June 2020, Max announced on Instagram that she is bisexual.

Heather reshared her post, writing, "I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your mother!" Max replied, "I love [you] mom!!! Thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world."

Then in February 2022, Heather revealed that the couple's third child had also come out several months prior. The reality star told People, "Kat decided to drop in our family group text, 'By the way, I'm a lesbian.'"

Kat detailed about how her mom has supported her, saying she "asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She's asked me about my pronouns." The teen added, "It's really easy to talk to her. It's not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her."

Heather also spoke about dealing with mixed reactions about her children's sexual identities. "Even though our family is very inclusive and accepting, of course you worry about what people going to be like out in the world," she told People. "And on social media."

Ultimately, the kids lean on their family for support. "They're all solid kids and they have each other's back. Even if they're bickering, they protect each other. They always take care of each other."

