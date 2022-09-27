Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSWrtJ8hl7z/?hl=en robertcormier "When your passion and purpose are greater than your fear and excuses, you will find a way." Edited · 213w

Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33.

The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.

In his obituary, Comier was remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother."

"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," the obituary read. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

The obituary continues, "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

Amy, played by Amber Marshall with Finn, played by Robert Cormier. (CBC) HEARTLAND

CBC

Following the news, UPtv — which airs Heartland — paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

"Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon," the network wrote alongside a photo of the actor with his co-star Amber Mitchell.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers. 🕊️" they added.

The show's official Instagram account also remembered Comier on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons," the show wrote in their statement on Instagram. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Comier appeared on Heartland in the show's 15th season, playing a new love interest for Amy (Mitchell). He is expected to be featured on the 16th season, which is set to premiere on Oct. 2.

Prior to Heartland, Comier played Kit Jenning on the Netflix series Slasher. He also had guest appearances on Designated Survivor, Ransom and American Gods, among other television roles, according to his IMDb page.

His film credits included Firecrackers, Pyrenees, as well as his upcoming projects, The Intersection, Transmission: Vol. 1 and a short called The Antagonist.