Heartbreaking interview gets moment of levity from Ukrainian kids

A couple of Ukrainian children sheltering in a Kyiv basement provided a brief moment of levity in an otherwise tragic situation during an interview on Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday night. As he’s been doing throughout the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cooper interviewed Olena Gnes. In previous interviews, Gnes only had her four-month-old daughter with her. This time, during a 35 hour curfew due to the Russian bombardment of Kyiv, Gnes’s seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were at her side. They had a lot of energy and there was little Gnes could do about it.

What started as the kids making faces at the beginning of the interview turned into both of them repeatedly jumping at the camera and growling.

“They are full of energy and they don’t know where to give this energy,” Gnes said, later adding, “For children it’s pretty, pretty hard. And they feel how stressed we are, adults, and they hear what we are talking about, so yes, they are pretty stressed. But they are coping with this invasion pretty well.”

Though the children’s antics caused both Cooper and Gnes to laugh, it was just a brief respite from the knowledge that the interview was taking place just hours after Russia bombed a theater in Mariupol that was sheltering hudreds of people, including children. Seeing these children doing their best to have fun despite their situation was just a reminder of the kind of humanity that Russian Vladimir Putin is wiping out every day in Ukraine.