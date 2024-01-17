Health inspections: Multiple violations found at newly-opened downtown Athens restaurant

Here are the Georgia Department of Health's restaurant inspection scores for Athens-Clarke County conducted Dec. 27, 2023-Jan. 16, 2024. Scores in each category are listed in order of most recent inspection date.

The Georgia Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section, conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Athens-Clarke County: Perfect scores

NEWK'S EATERY (700 BAXTER ST STE 200)

SATURDAY'S BAR (321 E CLAYTON ST)

Athens-Clarke County: High to average scores

TOKYO EXPRESS (690 HWY 29 N STE 130): 99

MARKER 7 (1195 S MILLEDGE AVE): 93

TACO BELL (620 US 29 HWY N): 99

DUNKIN DONUTS (935 N 29): 99

PIZZA FACTORY (122 ALPS RD): 96

JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS (690 HWY 29 N): 93

WHATABURGER (3201 ATLANTA HWY): 98

BURGER KING #3123 (999 HAWTHORNE AVE): 91

PLANET SMOOTHIE (1993 BARNETT SHOALS RD): 95

TEAM B AND B, LLC (745 DANIELSVILLE RD B): 99

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11174 (10 HUNTINGTON RD): 96

SURCHEROS FRESH MEX (700 BAXTER ST STE 100): 96

ZAXBY'S (820 HULL RD): 93

BURGER KING #9691 (600 HWY 29 N): 93

CICI'S PIZZA (3190 ATLANTA HWY): 96

CHICK-FIL-A (3637 ATLANTA HWY): 98

WAFFLE HOUSE #1689 (461 CALHOUN DR): 92

MCDONALD'S (1124 PRINCE AV): 98

BURGER KING #3646 (3740 ATLANTA HWY): 96

Athens-Clarke County: Low scores and why

WENDY'S - BARNETT SHOALS (1980 BARNETT SHOALS RD): 87. Inspector notes: "Make table bottom not keeping food temperatures at 41F or less. Do not store any TCS foods in bottom of make table until fixed. Both kitchen handwashing sink faucets are leaking."

PARIS BANH MI (163 W CLAYTON ST STE 218E): 80. Inspector notes: "Chemical spray bottles stored in kitchen without label as to identity of contents. Bulk beverage powder stored in kitchen without label as to identity of contents. Employee wearing bracelet and wrist watch during food preparation. Food pans stacked wet after washing rather than positioned to air-dry on shelf.

B&B THEATRES ATHENS 12 (1575 LEXINGTON RD): 86. Inspector notes: "Establishment does not have a Certified Food Protection Manager (CFM). Observed dried food debris on walls and ceiling in microwave. Microwaves must be cleaned at least once every 24 hours.

LITTLE CAESARS (1063 BAXTER ST STE 400): 80. Inspector notes: "Boxes of pizza sauce stored on floor near rear door. Splash guard not present to protect food preparation table from splash at kitchen hand wash sink. WI (walk-in) cooler not able to maintain food temperature at 41F."

