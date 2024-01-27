Headwaters Music and Arts to host Kelley Smith concert

Jan. 26—BEMIDJI — Singer-songwriter Kelley Smith will appear in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at

Headwaters Music and Arts,

519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

"Kelley Smith has written an album that has all-at-once charmed the Midwest music scene and moved the Americana genre forward," a release said. "Smith's critically-acclaimed 2022 record

'Moon Child'

has led her from writing songs in her Brainerd area home to performing on stages all across the Upper Midwest, including an appearance on Bemidji's own 'PBS Backroads' in their 2023 season."

She will be joined in concert by Jed LaPlant on upright bass. He is the frontman for the Grand Rapids, Minn. band

"Wild Horses."

Doyle Turner of Bemidji will open for Smith. Turner was a finalist in the 2023 Red Lodge Songwriting Contest and released his latest album with Ted Hajnasiewicz,

"Together, We Are the International Treasures,"

in September 2023.

Attendees are in for a fantastic evening of north country folk, said the release.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and available online or at the door. To purchase tickets online, visit

headwatersmusicandarts.org.

To learn more about Smith, visit her website at

www.kelleysmithmusic.com.