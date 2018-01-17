HBO’S Watchmen - The benefits of a TV adaptation

There was much initial excitement last year when it was confirmed that HBO was developing a new TV series based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal graphic novel, Watchmen. Damon Lindelof was confirmed as the series’ showrunner back in September, but since that announcement there hasn’t been a great deal of news forthcoming on the project.

The silence was broken last week however when HBO President Casey Bloys referenced Lindelof’s pilot episode screenplay during his presentation at the TCA:

“I’ve read the script, It’s amazing. I’m thrilled. I imagine we’ll shoot that this year.”

High praise indeed from the HBO president, however fans of the source material will always be slightly cautious of any attempt to adapt Alan Moore’s prestigious novel. For the uninitiated, the book offers an alternate history where superheroes walk among us and the Cold War is in danger of boiling over in to World War 3. Revered by hardcore comic book fans and casual readers alike, it’s the sort of cherished property that will inevitably be scrutinised relentlessly when developed for another medium.

Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie adaptation certainly didn’t sit too well with many fans. Snyder’s work was criticised for its casting, its altered ending and inevitably given the director, it’s excessive use of slow-motion. For what it’s worth, I thought it was a solid attempt, undeniably flawed but still thoroughly enjoyable and an admirable take on what was long considered an unfilmable book.

We are a decade on from Snyder’s movie now though and the time is certainly right for a fresh take. The recent quote from Bloys is certainly an encouraging start but little else is known about the planned new series. There is however cause for cautious optimism

HBO’s involvement

While there is the odd notable exception, HBO still has a pretty remarkable hit rate in terms of producing great television. Not only ongoing series like Game of Thrones and Westworld, but anthology shows like True Detective and mini series like Band of Brothers and Generation Kill to name but a few.

It’s a network that is willing to fund ambitious and expansive shows, and certainly doesn’t balk at taking risks. Lindelof and the rest of the creative team will have all the time and financial backing they will need to bring their vision to the small screen.

Lindelof’s pedigree

It’s fair to say that Lindelof’s work as a writer thus far has somewhat divided opinion. His work on Lost would ultimately be criticised for becoming too dense and confounding, while several of his high-profile film scripts, Cowboys Versus Aliens and Prometheus for example, haven’t proved especially successful.