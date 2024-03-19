HBO Orders Rachel Sennott Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is betting on another fresh female comedy voice, giving a pilot order to a half-hour starring, written and executive produced by Rachel Sennott (Bottoms, Bodies Bodies Bodies).

In the untitled project, a codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them.

Sennott, who is executive producing alongside Barry alums Emma Barrie and Aida Rodgers, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Lena Dunham (Girls) and Issa Rae’s (Insecure), two other rising female comedy creators/performers whose pilots about twentysomethings navigating life and relationships became hit HBO series.

A 2017 alumna of Tisch School of the Arts, Sennott got off to a hot start, when a student film she starred in, Shiva Baby, got a feature adaptation with her reprising her starring role and executive producing. That led to starring roles in the comedy horror movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and teen comedy Bottoms, which Sennott also co-wrote and executive produced.

Sennott has been on HBO’s radar since the beginning of her career. Her first TV acting role was in an episode of the network’s comedy-drama High Maintenance, and she most recently recurred on HBO’s The Idol.

She also was a series regular on the 2021 ABC comedy series Call Your Mother and teamed up with her close friend, Emmy-winning The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, for Comedy Central’s Ayo and Rachel Are Single and Speak Up. The two also starred together in Bottoms.

Sennott, who next will be seen playing Rosie Shuster in SNL 1975 and also co-stars in the Nicole Kidman thriller Holland, Michigan, is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Yorn Levine Barnes. Barrie is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Hansen Jacobsen. Rodgers is repped by CAA.

