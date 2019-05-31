Nicole Kidman Accidentally Spilled a Huge 'Big Little Lies' Spoiler

From Marie Claire

*This post contains spoilers for Big Little Lies season two.*



Sound the alarms: After an *extremely* long wait and much anticipation, HBO has confirmed Big Little Lies' second season is officially going ahead. Here's what we know so far about season two of the HBO hit. This post will continue to be updated, so check back for the latest news and sneak peeks.

Spoilers

You now that it’s nearly time for a new season to drop when the cast start accidentally blabbing huge spoilers that they were supposed to keep a secret. God bless Nicole Kidman from all of us fans who have zero patience and are terrible at waiting to find out the storylines as they play out, because the actress just accidentally spilled a MAJOR plot twist for Big Little Lies season 2.

Cast your mind back to the end of season 1 and you’ll remember that Bonnie (played by Zoe Kravitz) pushed Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) down the stairs to his death. Stone cold dead. Yep, completely dead. Dead as a dodo. DEAD… right?

During a recent cast panel held by The Wing Soho, Nicole and her co-star and producer Reese Witherspoon were discussing their love for Skarsgård and how amazing it had been to work alongside him. Lovely, until Nicole went on to say: "He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season 2…"

The second she spilled, Reese burst into giggles and urged her to “Stop talking!”

Grabbing a spade to keep digging that hole, Nicole added: "He has a little bit of a part in the sense of…the basis of…okay, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us. We’ll put it that way.”

The Official Trailer Has Arrived

There’s no going back now. Finally, an official trailer has landed for the second season of Big Little Lies, and it’s every bit as dark as you’d hoped. Oh, and there’s some intense action from newest cast member Meryl Streep which, it goes without saying, is the cherry on top of the excitement. The moment that she sharply tells Reese Witherspoon (Madeline) that she’s sure she won’t “get the truth” proves that this already brilliant show is only going to get better.

Hear Shailene Woodley tell the Monterey Five how they “have scarlet letters on [their] backs," and experience the chills with the trailer below:



Plus, that all-important air date–season 2 will premiere on June 9.

In May, HBO released another trailer and Meryl, predictably, steals it as her character questions her son's death (a line of inquiry that could spell trouble for, you know, literally everyone else on the show). Behold:

New Photos!

This winter, we've gotten a handful of previews for what to expect from the much-anticipated second season of the show. We've got photos!

