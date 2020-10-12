HBO to Develop Scripted Series About Elon Musk’s SpaceX

HBO is developing a limited series about SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk.

The six-episode series “SpaceX” will be based on the book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” by Ashlee Vance. It will document how Musk, in pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit. It spurred a new era of privately funded space exploration, culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Doug Jung will serve as writer and executive producer on the series. Channing Tatum will executive produce via his production company Free Association, along with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association. Vance and Len Amato will also executive produce. Michael Parets will oversee the project for Free Association.

Musk, who is not attached to the show at this time, has proven to be one of the most enigmatic figures of modern times. In addition to his work with SpaceX, he is well known for the electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla, of which he is the CEO. Through his various enterprises, his net worth is estimated to be close to $100 billion.

Jung’s previous writing credits include films like “Star Trek Beyond” and “The Cloverfield Paradox, as well as shows like “Mindhunter,” “Banshee,” “Big Love,” and “Dark Blue,” the last of which he co-created.

He is repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion, and Hansen Jacobson.

Tatum is currently in production on his directorial debut, “Dog,” which he will star in and co-direct with Carolin. In addition to producing several of Tatum’s films, Free Association most produced on Sony’s “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart. They are also producing “Gorilla and the Bird” also at HBO.

Tatum and Free Association are repped by CAA, Jacobson, Hoberman, Teller and Relevant.

Amato was previously the president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax. He exited that role earlier this year. During his tenure, he shepherded projects such as “Grey Gardens,” “Temple Grandin,” “Game Change, “Behind the Candelabra,” “The Normal Heart,” and “Bessie.”

