Haylie Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See Her Cute Reveal

The actress and 'Real Girl's Kitchen' author is already mom to 2-year-old daughter Ryan.

Congrats to Haylie Duff!

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's expecting her second child, with a little help from her adorable daughter, Ryan.

"Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4," Haylie captioned the pic of Ryan sitting on a trailer step, sweetly pointing to her own stomach.

Baby no. 2! Ryan thinks it’s growing in HER belly! pic.twitter.com/lWpjLtv9mp

— Haylie Duff (@HaylieDuff) January 5, 2018

Duff's soon-to-be bundle of joy will be her second child with her fiance, Matt Rosenberg. The couple, who have been together for five years, got engaged in 2012, when the T-shirt entrepreneur proposed on April Fool's Day. He and Duff pushed back their wedding when they discovered they were expecting Ryan, now two and a half.

So many things to be grateful for this year! #ChristmasEvepic.twitter.com/4vP6Afa7qD — Haylie Duff (@HaylieDuff) December 24, 2017

Duff opened up about her daughter while speaking to ET at the launch party for her kids clothing line, Little Moon Society, earlier this year. Watch below.

