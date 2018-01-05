    Haylie Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See Her Cute Reveal

    The actress and 'Real Girl's Kitchen' author is already mom to 2-year-old daughter Ryan.

    Congrats to Haylie Duff!

    The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's expecting her second child, with a little help from her adorable daughter, Ryan. 

    "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4," Haylie captioned the pic of Ryan sitting on a trailer step, sweetly pointing to her own stomach. 

    Duff's soon-to-be bundle of joy will be her second child with her fiance, Matt Rosenberg. The couple, who have been together for five years, got engaged in 2012, when the T-shirt entrepreneur proposed on April Fool's Day. He and Duff pushed back their wedding when they discovered they were expecting Ryan, now two and a half. 

    Duff opened up about her daughter while speaking to ET at the launch party for her kids clothing line, Little Moon Society, earlier this year. Watch below. 

