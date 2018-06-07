Haylie Duff Gives Birth to Baby No. 2!

And it appears the actress' eldest daughter, Ryan, is already loving her new role as big sister.

Haylie Duff is officially a mother of two!

The 33-year-old actress and her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Tuesday.

Duff announced the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, with an adorable picture of her eldest child, 3-year-old daughter Ryan, cradling the newborn. Her name? Lulu Gray!

"She arrived June 5th, and brought all her magic with her!" Duff captioned the cute photo. "Ryan is the happiest big sister & we are finally a family of 4! Meet our littlest one... Lulu Gray Rosenberg!"

She shared additional pics to her Instagram Stories of Ryan wearing a crown and reading a "Welcome, Baby" book to her new baby sis.

View photos

Instagram Stories More

"Sister snuggles," another post read.

View photos

Instagram Stories More

Proud aunt Hilary Duff also shared a photo.

Duff announced she was pregnant back in January with a sweet snapshot of Ryan pointing at her belly.

"Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! " she joked at the time. "#FamilyOf4."

One month later, a rep for Duff confirmed to ET that the actress was expecting a girl.

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT:



Haylie Duff's Second Baby: Boy or Girl?





Haylie Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2 -- See Her Cute Reveal!





Hilary and Haylie Duff Pose in Bikinis Together: See the Pics From Their Sisters' Weekend!



Related Articles: