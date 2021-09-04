Hayley Mills on living out her adolescence in the spotlight and why she thinks 'The Parent Trap' is so beloved
In this episode of Are the Kids Alright, actress and former Disney teen star Hayley Mills talks about her unusual childhood, the challenges of living her adolescence in the spotlight, and what it was like meeting Walt Disney for the first time.
She also discusses why she thinks The Parent Trap is such a beloved movie and explains why she chose to write a memoir at this time.