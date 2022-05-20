Hayley Kiyoko and Bachelor Alum Becca Tilley Share Sweet Kiss at 'For the Girls' Release Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: (L-R) Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko attend "Elle Hollywood Rising" presented by Polo Ralph Lauren and Hulu on May 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Elle)

Charley Gallay/Getty Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

After years of romance rumors, Hayley Kiyoko and Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley went public with their relationship Thursday night at a party celebrating the singer's latest single.

While speaking to the crowd at Mickey's in West Hollywood, Kiyoko pulled the former reality star onstage.

"Where's Becca?" said Kiyoko as she looked for Tilley, who makes a special cameo in the singer's music video "For the Girls," which dropped on Friday.

After Tilley made her way onstage, Kiyoko handed her a "final rose" before they shared a hug and sweet kiss.

RELATED: The Bachelor's Becca Tilley Confirms She's Dating Again: Why She's Keeping Her Love Life Private

Throughout the night, the couple were also spotted showing off PDA as they danced with pals and made the rounds.

In the music video, Kiyoko, 31, recreates the cocktail party and rose ceremony but this time with herself as the Bachelorette — and at the very end of the video, Tilley makes an appearance.

3rd time’s a charm 🌹



So so happy 🥰 — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) May 20, 2022

In May 2018, Tilley, 33, and Kiyoko were photographed together at NYLON'S Annual Young Hollywood party.

Months later, Tilley revealed she was in a relationship but said she was trying to keep the budding romance private after her split from Robert Graham in May 2017.

Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley

Ali Grant/Instagram Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

RELATED: Hayley Kiyoko Says Her 20s 'Challenged Every Fiber of My Existence' as She Turns 30: a 'Restart'

"My last relationship was pretty public and out there and I've kind of got to the point where I'm like, 'Am I able to keep anything to myself?' So in this process of dating and going through that again, I've been trying to keep it more low-key … it's been tricky. It's a tough world out there, the dating world," she said.

Tilley — who was in the final two on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor — added that she was not surprised at how the public continued to be interested in her love life, and that she finds it "endearing that people care and are really rooting for me and want me to find love."