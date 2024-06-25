Hayley Cheyney Kane is crowned Miss Hawaii 2024

COURTESY MISS HAWAII Miss Hawaii 2024 Hayley Cheyney Kane was crowned Sunday by her predecessor, Miss Hawaii 2023 Star Dahl-Thurston.

Hayley Cheyney Kane had good reason to celebrate as she did her first interview as the newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2024 moments after receiving her title, sash and tiara on stage Sunday at the Hawaii Theatre. In 2023 she was first runner-up. On Sunday, competing as Miss Waima ­nalo, Kane beat 15 other candidates to become the 79th woman to hold the title of Miss Hawaii.

More than that, after describing herself during pageant competition as a “Native Hawaiian queer woman, ” Kane said the win is a victory for representation.

“Representation matters, ” she explained. “I’ve been preparing for the whole year, and it’s been a tumultuous year to say the least, but I feel like all that hard work is finally paying off. And honestly, the reason I’m doing it – my ‘why’—was just to make sure that if there’s any little girl that identifies with me at all, and me being Miss Hawaii brings her into tomorrow, then it’s worth it.

“Anyone who identifies with me that will feel empowered to live unapologetically is important to me.”

In addition to winning the title, and the opportunity to represent Hawaii at the 2024 Miss America Pageant later this year, Kane won the Candes Meijide Gentry talent award.

Kane is the fifth Miss Hawaii to receive the title under the new rules that replaced the traditional pageant swimsuit with less revealing attire. This year contestants displayed their health and fitness wearing athletic shoes, red leggings and red sports bras.

Miss Kona Coffee Tatia Denis-McRight, this year’s first runner-up, will inherit the title if Kane becomes Miss America. Second runner-up Miss Honolulu Jacelyn Ho also won the health and fitness award. Miss Aloha Latina Darja Bassut was third runner-up. Fourth runner-up was Miss ‘Aiea Mahinalani Cavalieri.

The candidates were judged on their ability to stay on subject while answering a random question on stage, and their performance in the talent, lifestyle and fitness, and evening gown competitions.

The final five candidates went through a second round of questions in which each was given a two-word phrase and 20 seconds to explain what it meant to them.

All candidates were also scored on their performance in private interviews with the judges earlier in the week.