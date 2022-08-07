Hayden Panettiere Spotted on Scream 6 Set in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Hayden Panetierre is ready to scream again.

Eleven years after she appeared as Kirby Reed in Scream 4, the actress was photographed on set of the horror franchise's upcoming sixth installment.

In a snap taken by her co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who starred as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream 5, Hayden can be seen sitting in a hair and makeup trailer.

"Will Mindy & Kirby be friends??," Brown asked as she shared the pics on the film's official BeReal account. "Hayden thinks yes, I think no."

Back in May, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced that Hayden had joined the cast of Scream 6 alongside returning stars Jasmin, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

"I have such fond memories of doing Scream 4," Hayden told People last month of reprising her iconic role. "I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I'm coming back and I know her. So, it's a little less intimidating. I'm really excited."

Scream 6 marks the actress' first film in eight years and her first on-screen appearance since her series Nashville wrapped in 2018. Hayden, also known for her past role on Heroes, recently addressed her time away from Hollywood, revealing she struggled with alcoholism and an opioid addiction.

"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she told People in July. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."

Hayden also suffered from severe postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Kaya in 2004 with then-boyfriend Wladimir Klitschko.

Now sober and in a good place with her daughter, Hayden said she feels "incredibly accomplished," and grateful to have a "second chance."

"This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," she added. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me.

