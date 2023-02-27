Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen died of 'enlarged heart,' family reveals
Jansen Panettiere's cause of death has been revealed one week after his sudden passing. Jansen, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, died from an enlarged heart, according to his family. He was 28.
"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the Panettiere's confirmed in a statement to ABC News. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."
Jansen, who was also an actor, was found dead on Feb. 19 in New York.
"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the statement concluded. It was released on behalf of his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and Hayden.
It's the first statement from Hayden since news of her brother's death broke. The Scream VI star has not posted on social media in two weeks.
According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Jansen's friends became alarmed when he failed to show up to a business meeting on Sunday, Feb. 19. They went to his apartment where he was found unresponsive. Skip told authorizes he spoke to his son the night prior and everything sounded "okay." No foul play was suspected.
Jansen followed in his sister's footsteps and broke into Hollywood at a young age. He appeared on shows including The Walking Dead and Everybody Hates Chris. He voiced a character in Ice Age: The Meltdown and on the series The X's. He starred in the Nickelodeon film The Last Day of Summer. Jansen had four upcoming projects, according to IMDB.