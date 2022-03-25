Hayden Panettiere is 'OK' after bar brawl with boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are continuing to spend time together again after his domestic violence case — and they aren't staying out of trouble.

TMZ obtained a clip of the on-again, off-again couple getting into a physical altercation with a group of people outside the Sunset Marquis on Thursday evening. An incident happened at the hotel bar, that spilled out onto the street. At one point during the fight, the Nashville star appears to get kicked. She can be heard yelling "Brian, jail!" likely warning her boyfriend of the repercussions if police were to come. Hickerson is on probation until 2025 as he served time in jail for multiple felony charges against the actress.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson, here in 2019, were involved in a physical altercation with a group of people. (Photo: GC Images)

A rep for Panettiere tells People the Heroes alum is "OK."

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip. That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside," said the rep. "Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay."

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

According to TMZ, police responded to a disturbance call at the hotel, but everyone left by the time they arrived and no report was filed.

Hickerson was arrested in 2020. Panettiere opened up about surviving an abusive relationship.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again," she said in a statement at the time. "I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Hickerson was spotted with Panettiere shortly after he was released from jail last summer. Both were reportedly working on their sobriety.